Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 34,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,487. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

