Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.84. 2,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Tennant alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

In related news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,344 shares of company stock worth $910,056. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.