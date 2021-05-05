Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AYX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. 99,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.19, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,152. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.75.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

