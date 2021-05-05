Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALRM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,892. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $42.30 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.