Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. "

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.31. 159,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,386,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.44. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

