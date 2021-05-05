Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.920-5.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.88 billion-$15.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.88 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.53.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 90,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.