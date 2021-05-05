Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.93. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after buying an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after buying an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

