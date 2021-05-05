Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSVNF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:TSVNF remained flat at $$10.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. Team17 Group has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

