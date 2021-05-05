ZPER (ZPR) Market Cap Hits $1.85 Million

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $129.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded 169.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

