Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 517.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 208.3% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,821,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 63,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,685. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.