Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.83. 40,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,346. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $176.60 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.20.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

