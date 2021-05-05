Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,170. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,678 shares of company stock worth $13,736,409 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Anaplan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.