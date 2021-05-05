Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells 964 Shares of Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78).

Frank van Zanten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Frank van Zanten sold 9,520 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15), for a total transaction of £226,956.80 ($296,520.51).

On Thursday, March 4th, Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of Bunzl stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31).

Shares of BNZL stock traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,320 ($30.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,274. Bunzl plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,366.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,386.95. The company has a market capitalization of £7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.30 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

BNZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

