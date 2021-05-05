-$0.37 EPS Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAR traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,016. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.