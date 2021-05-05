U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $8.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. 70,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $833.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

