Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Plans Annual Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
SID stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.86.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
