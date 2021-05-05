Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.4% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.80. 297,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,495. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.