Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Takes $870,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 121,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 368,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 93,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

