Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 279,439 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,439 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $87,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 197,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Comcast by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 40,818 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 130,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 297,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,232,865. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $259.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

