Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $146.12 and last traded at $145.84, with a volume of 39189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

