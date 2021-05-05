Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,709,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,271. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

