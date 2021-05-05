Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,320. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

