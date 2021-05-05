Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $155.75. 94,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $156.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

