WPP TOKEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,678.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WPP TOKEN has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and $6,678.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 46.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00832809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00101190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.39 or 0.09348300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044435 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

