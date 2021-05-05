Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.69. 11,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,148. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.02. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

