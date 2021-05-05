AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in AtriCure by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $77.05. 14,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,636. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

