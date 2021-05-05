Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

SPXSF remained flat at $$163.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 0.78. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

