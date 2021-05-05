Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years.

VNOM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

