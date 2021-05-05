Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

