GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,689. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

