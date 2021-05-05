Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%.

AHH stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 11,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

