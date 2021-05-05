Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 29,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,935. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $285.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 67,289 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

