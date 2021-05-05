DexKit Market Cap Achieves $5.02 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, DexKit has traded up 50.6% against the US dollar. DexKit has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DexKit coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.28 or 0.00011004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00262786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.16 or 0.01155304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00728306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.03 or 0.99640584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DexKit Coin Profile

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DexKit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

