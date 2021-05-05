NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 8,969 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $29,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.77. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

