Curi Capital Purchases 14,157 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of Curi Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curi Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,454,000 after buying an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 266,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,683,605 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.61.

