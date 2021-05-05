Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $807,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

