Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,433 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $216.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HII. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total value of $375,020.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last three months. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

