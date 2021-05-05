LBRY Credits Market Cap Reaches $94.75 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $94.75 million and approximately $127,274.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00262786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $659.16 or 0.01155304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00728306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,850.03 or 0.99640584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

