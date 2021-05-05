Gifto Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $62.83 million and approximately $18.62 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00831012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.48 or 0.09409284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

