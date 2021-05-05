Brokerages Set Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Target Price at $45.60

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Shares of STTK stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. Shattuck Labs has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

