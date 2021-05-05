Analysts Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT at $2.79

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDBF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WLDBF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,217. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. WildBrain has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

