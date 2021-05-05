Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 18,263 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,263 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,587,000. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,184,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 117,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,608. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13.

