Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 225,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,502. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.93 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

