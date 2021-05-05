Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.68). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 18.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 483.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,611 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. 21,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.34.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

