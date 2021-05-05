Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.15% from the company’s current price.

PKIUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of PKIUF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $32.07. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. Parkland has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.