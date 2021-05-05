S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPPF traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. 2,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,723. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

