Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HENKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 15,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,820. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

