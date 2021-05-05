JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WILYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

WILYY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.23. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

