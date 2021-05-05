Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $111.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMTNF. Scotiabank upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF remained flat at $$79.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 50 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $80.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

