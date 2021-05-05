Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and traded as high as $14.91. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 805 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUPUF)

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2020, it's installed generating capacity is 161 MW. It also operates 8 transformer substations with approximately 476 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

